(Video) Robertson’s wonderful performance v Leicester – with Andy now only behind De Bruyne in PL assists since arrival

Andy Robertson might just be our Player of the Season so far, you know.

The Scot has been incredible at left-back and the most consistent player in our side so far.

We wouldn’t swap him for any left-back on the planet, in fact.

On Sunday, he was brilliant again – but his performance should be regarded as all the more impressive because he picked up an injury for Scotland in the international break and still came back and did this.

We reckon Kostas Tsimikas arriving in the summer really helped to push Robbo onto another level.