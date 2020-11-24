(Video) The funny Out of Context Matip moment we all missed as Liverpool beat Leicester at Anfield

Despite major fitness issues, Liverpool beat Leicester City quite comfortably at Anfield on Sunday night in a 3-0 rout.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino (as well as an own goal by Jonny Evans) was enough to seal the deal against the then Premier League leaders.

The Reds are now level on points with Spurs in first place, with the Londoners sitting ahead with a superior goal differential.

Joel Matip was the home side’s only recognised senior centre-half in the squad as Liverpool beat Leicester, and he put in a great performance – but there was on humorous moment we all missed from the Cameroonian.

The big man is a quirky individual, so much so there is a Twitter account dedicated to some of his funniest moments on (@NoContextJMatip).

Matip has created a new moment which has already made its way into their collection, as the defender repeatedly slapped Roberto Firmino and James Milner on the head after the Brazilian scored.

Take a look at the clip below (via Sky Sports):