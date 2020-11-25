‘Animated’ Klopp tears into Tsimikas on touchline during dire first-half

This first 45 minutes of Liverpool v Atalanta is arguably the most boring we’ve seen in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp picked a much-changed team, but not one that should have put in a performance like they did in the first-half.

Top players like Alisson, Joel Matip, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were all on the field., for example.

Journalist Carl Markham tweeted that Klopp was not enjoying the game by any stretch of the imagination – citing a moment in which he gave new signing Kostas Tsimikas a right earful…

In fairness, Tsimi has probably been one of our best players, at the time of writing – showing his ability with a few good crosses.

Obviously, if nobody is in the box, or making runs into it, crossing is less effective.

Klopp was also seen screaming at Divock Origi, who endured a poor first 45 minutes himself.

At least nobody got injured!

