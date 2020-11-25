Harvey Elliott subbed on and subbed off for Blackburn Rovers

It’s not just Liverpool’s current crop of players who are getting new injuries every week – it’s our players on loan – too!

Harvey Elliott has enjoyed a terrific start to life in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, but this wasn’t the case last night.

Tony Mowbray originally started Elliott on the bench for the away trip to Preston, but brought him on the field on the hour mark, only for our 17-year-old prodigy to go down 20 minutes later and require being subbed off himself.

There were originally fears he was badly hurt, but Mowbray said after the game Elliott will be ok, thankfully.

On a sour note, Elliott is down injured. Looks a serious one. He is replaced by Buckley. — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) November 24, 2020

Added good news – Harvey Elliott's injury is 'not a bad one', according to Tony Mowbray. — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) November 24, 2020

Elliott’s loan move to Blackburn has been a terrific decision by all three parties.

His creativity is excellent – we’d just like him to start adding a few more goals to his game – if possible.

But to be doing what he’s doing at 17 in such a tough league shows what a fighter and character we’ve got on our hands.