Joel Matip on how he & the medical staff are really, really trying to keep him fit

Liverpool are just about holding it together at the back.

Since losing Virgil van Dijk for the season, we’re undefeated, and have fought to the top of the Premier League table, despite also losing Joe Gomez for 2020/21.

Joel Matip has been sublime when fit – and his partnership with Fabinho at the back is seriously exciting.

Of course, the issue with Matip has never been his ability, just his availability.

The player though has explained that alongside the medical department, they are working hard on different things to make sure he’s on the pitch as much as possible.

“The fitness or medical department always try to tell you to improve things,” Matip told the official website.

“We are working on different things. Sometimes you don’t have that much influence on it, but we are working hard to keep every player as fit as possible. This includes me and I hope, and I’m looking forward, to be playing as much as possible and to stay fit.”

Fabinho is an excellent option alongside Matip. Both are huge, aerially imperious and can play football.

After those two though, we’re at Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and then probably Andy Robertson – so it’s imperative that the pair hold out until January – when we can hopefully bring in enforcements.