Klopp blasts Origi from the touchline; boss fuming with Div’s lack of movement

Liverpool had a first-half to forget in the Champions League on Wednesday night, going in after 45 minutes with just one shot on goal through Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Divock Origi, as the boss is said to have blasted the Belgian forward from the touchline, complaining about his lack of movement.

Klopp was NOT happy with Origi and gave him a right blast from the touchline a moment ago. Sounded like he wasn't pleased with his movement. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 25, 2020

To be honest, our No.27 looked a little awkward in the first period at Anfield – which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given his lack of involvement this season.

Leading the line against Atalanta in the Champions League, Origi wasn’t really afforded many chances to make a difference, with the Italians giving our lads a hard time in midfield.

The arrival of Diogo Jota over the summer and the addition of Takumi Minamino last winter should have given the Belgian something to think about, and performances like the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night will be doing him no favours where Klopp is concerned.

But it should also be noted that the whole team were somewhat uninspiring in the first-half, not just Origi.