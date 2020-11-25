LFC predicted XI v. Atalanta: Klopp set to offer fringe players a chance amid growing injury list

Liverpool are up against Serie A outfit Atalanta in the Champions League tonight, in what should be a fairly competitive game.

The Reds have to ignore the 5-0 score-line they manage to walk away from Bergamo with and treat the rematch at Anfield seriously, which we’re sure they will do.

Atalanta are one of the best attacking sides in Europe right now, and they’ll be wanting revenge for being embarrassed on their home turf.

Liverpool are dealing with an injury crisis at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri among the list of unavailable players.

With the stacked fixture schedule, Jurgen Klopp may get creative with his starting XI tonight and we could see some different faces, while also keeping the team competitive.

Alisson will start in between the sticks, and he’s likely to have a back four of Rhys Williams, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams, with Joel Matip being used sparingly and Andy Robertson earning a rest.

Midfield is a tight one, with the boss pretty much forced to start Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Curtis Jones, with all other options deemed unavailable, unless there is a surprise inclusion.

Up top, we could see Takumi Minamino start alongside Diogo Jota and Mo Salah, given the Japan stars cameo against Leicester over the weekend and our No.11’s absence, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino earning a rest.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, R. Williams, Fabinho, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones, Salah, Minamino, Jota