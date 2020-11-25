Newcastle defender names two Liverpool stars as different to the rest

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles has lauded some of Manchester City and Liverpool’s best attackers while explaining what makes the two best teams in the division different to the rest.

“For me it’s the intelligence of the players. Every single player in the Premier League are fast, strong, sharp and physical. But there’s a difference in the intelligence. That’s what takes teams like City and Liverpool to a different level,” the Newcastle centre-back told the Getting Messi podcast.

“The intelligence of someone like a David Silva, Aguero, Salah or Firmino – they don’t even need physical attributes as they just know their role and know football.”

Thankfully for Liverpool, David Silva has departed City and Aguero has been unfit for most of the season and is leaving on a Bosman in the summer – while our attackers are very much in their peak and will be for a few more years.

City had their period of dominance and we hope we’re halfway through ours now – having won the Champions League and the Premier League in the past two seasons.

Now, despite Pep Guardiola’s new deal, his team is sitting in 13th place, having already lost two games and drawn three.

We had our one freak game v Aston Villa, but apart from that have won all but the unlucky draws with Everton and City.