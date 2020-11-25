(Photos) Jordan Henderson eyes return as the Liverpool captain trains at Kirkby centre

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looks set to make his return soon, but tonight’s Champions League game against Atalanta should come too soon for the midfielder.

The skipper was photographed training in the gym at the Reds’ new digs in Kirkby, but it’s unclear if he took part in any activities on the pitches.

Henderson has been out of action since returning from international duty with England, where he picked up an injury and was sent home early for evaluation.

Take a look at the photos below: