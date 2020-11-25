Ray Clemence’s son thanks Alisson & Liverpool for what they did for his dad

The son of Liverpool legend Ray Clemence, Stephen, has publicly stated his thanks to the club and to Alisson in particular for the respect they showed his dad.

The iconic goalkeeper passed away earlier this month and the football world was shaken, with the Reds leading the way in paying respects to the former England man.

Ahead of Liverpool’s game against Leicester City at Anfield, the home side’s goalkeepers, led by Alisson – who was wearing a retro shirt from Clem’s era – laid a wreath in front of the Kop.

The players also played the match with black armbands on, and Stephen has since expressed his thanks to both the club and its players and staff for what they did.

“My dad’s got a lot of respect for Alisson,” Stephen told TalkSport. “He really thought he was a great goalkeeper, so for him to do that and all the Liverpool goalkeeper department, I think they had a minutes pause, when they laid the shirt down and a wreath at the Kop End. It was lovely.

“Obviously in front of the Kop as well, I know it meant so much to my dad playing at Anfield, he obviously played there with some wonderful teams and he’s got some wonderful memories.

“He always enjoyed going back even in the last few years working on a match day, doing the lounges, he’s always loved going back to Anfield and he’s always been welcome with open arms as if he was still a current player.

“It was great to see and obviously I thank everyone at Liverpool Football Club for doing that.”

It’s honestly lovely to hear a member of the Clemence family saying they enjoyed what the players and staff did for the legendary goalkeeper, as they’re part of the extended Liverpool family too.

For Alisson, a vote of confidence doesn’t come from a higher place than the former England No.1 – it’s also fair to say that admiration was a two way street, with the Brazilian making his feelings known on social media after Ray’s passing.