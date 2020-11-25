Rio Ferdinand makes Curtis Jones revelation from England U21 training

Rio Ferdinand was talking about Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones on BT Sport tonight ahead of our Champions League tie with Atalanta.

The pundit explained how he’s recently been talking to some players who were present for England U21s during the international break – and as he always does – Rio enquired as to who stood out…

Ferdinand said Curtis Jones’ name was repeatedly the one that came up first, with some unnamed players explaining to Rio they thought Jones was already too good for that level.

Jones is in the team again tonight, and it can now be said that he’s no longer a promising youngster but a fully fledged option for the first-XI.

Obviously we currently have injury problems, and he might not be getting the minutes he currently is without them – but every cloud has a silver lining and we’re loving his recent involvement.

Another good performance tonight and we reckon he might have fully climbed above Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the pecking order.