Roberto Firmino absence explained ahead of Atalanta clash

Roberto Firmino should be able to start this evening against Atalanta, despite missing last night’s training session.

This is according to James Pearce of the Athletic, who shared the news on Twitter.

No injury concern with Firmino I'm told. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 24, 2020

Firmino has endured a difficult season, but put in an excellent performance on Sunday against Leicester City and scored a goal, while missing out on another because of it failed to cross the line by 10mm!

Diogo Jota’s start to life in Red has put a little pressure on Bobby, but Jurgen Klopp still knows how valuable he is to us.

It’ll be mighty interesting to see who the boss goes for tonight, in fact – given our current spate of injuries and the fact we’ve got an early kick-off on Saturday down in Brighton.

With Mo Salah back from his period of isolation due to his COVID-19 tests, the attack is the only part of the side that will look anywhere near full strength over the next couple of weeks.