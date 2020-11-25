Six Liverpool stars in the running for illustrious accolades at the FIFA Football Awards

It’s that time of the year again when FIFA put on their ‘The Best’ awards ceremony which aims to crown the top world’s leading outfield player, goalkeeper and manager in both the male and female game.

Liverpool have six stars up for illustrious accolades this time around, with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago, Alisson and Jurgen Klopp all nominated.

The outfields are up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe to be named FIFA’s best male player, whereas our No.1 will have to beat Jan Oblak, Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen for his award.

Klopp has been nominated alongside the likes of Hansi Flick, Zinedine Zidane and Marcelo Bielsa to be named FIFA’s best male coach.

You can find the full list of nominees below:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Thiago Alcântara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: