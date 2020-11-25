(Video) Great new angle shows how baffled Firmino was by his goal that never was

It’s a madness that Roberto Firmino only scored one goal v Leicester City on Sunday!

The Brazilian got his header late on, but also hit the woodwork twice and had one cleared off the line – with only 10mm of the ball failing to cross it!

You can see that moment in the video below – which the Brazilian even turning around and pointing to the line halfway through the action.

At the end of the move, you can see Bobby laughing as he hits the post – while others in the background are similarly finding the funny side of it.

At least he went on to bag!

Fast forward to around 5:30 to watch the move: