(Video) Harvey Elliott’s sweet hockey-assist for Blackburn shows superb vision and weight of pass

Harvey Elliott already produced one of the assists of the season a few weeks back, and it’s good to see he’s still in a rich vein of form after the international break.

Blackburn beat Preston 3-0 last night, and although he only played 20 minutes, after being withdrawn with an injury, he still played a big part in one of the goals.

In the video below, you’ll see Elliott perfectly feeds Ben Brereton, who squares to Dolan for the tap-in.

It’s not the kind of pass you often see in the Championship, to be fair – showing how special Elliott really is.

Let’s hope he’s back fit soon, as after this, he was subbed off hurt.