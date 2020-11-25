(Video) New angle shows every Liverpool player celebrated with Firmino after goal v. Leicester City

Roberto Firmino bagged in his last game for Liverpool – his second of the season thus far, but the Brazilian was experiencing a lull in his goal-scoring form.

It was almost a very frustrating evening against Leicester City for our No.9, but he managed to get the ball in the back of the net, moments after smashing a shot off the inside of the left post and having a rogue ball cleared off the line.

The goal arrived via a typically well taken James Milner corner, with Bobby heading it beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel – and the celebrations were pretty special.

As you can see in the video below (via LFC TV), all ten of Liverpool’s outfield players made their way over to Firmino to celebrate with him after scoring. Lovely stuff.

Skip to 5:52.