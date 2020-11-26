Crouch says Liverpool duo ‘weren’t in the game’ as Reds lose to Atalanta at Anfield

Peter Crouch, debuting a new moustache on punditry duty for BT Sport last night, has praised Atalanta for keeping two Liverpool stars out of the game as the Italians stormed to a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

The former England striker believes the away side were able to successfully make it so both Mo Salah and Sadio ‘weren’t in the game’ and was particularly complimentary of the Nerazzurri captain, but critical of the Reds.

“There wasn’t much urgency, the levels went down slightly. You looked at [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane and they weren’t in the game,” Crouch is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Credit should go to Atalanta, they stopped them from playing. [Papu] Gomez and [Josip] Ilicic were the two best players on the pitch tonight.”

The big man is absolutely right to be so critical of his former club, with the Reds honestly putting up a whimper of a performance in the arena where we’re used to a roar.

There are several things that went wrong for Liverpool, with the ongoing defensive/midfield injury crisis being a footnote to many of the excuses that are conjured up.

There are no two ways about it: the Reds were simply not at the races on Wednesday night, and it’s now up to the players to right their wrong and for the coaches to get them prepared to do exactly that.