Jurgen Klopp set to return to Dortmund dugout as Liverpool fixture is changed – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to return to his old stomping ground as Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed to host the Reds’ game against Midtjylland.

It will be a romantic evening for the boss should the plans indeed go ahead, with the German spending seven years at the Westfalenstadion before taking a break ahead of his move to Anfield.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Klopp will once again sit in the dugout at the home of Die Borussen on a Champions League night – but as the manager of Liverpool.

It was first reported UEFA were thinking of moving the fixture with Midtjylland by the Mail’s Dom King, who said the Westfalenstadion was one of several stadia being considered.

The main concern is the need for the Reds to self-isolate for 14 days upon travelling back from Denmark, with there being no exemptions made for sports.

Klopp returning to the Dortmund dugout would not have been thought possible, but in a world where COVID-19 is wreaking havoc nothing should surprise us anymore.