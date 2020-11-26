Jurgen Klopp to sell Liverpool duo to fund winter transfers after Atalanta loss – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to dip into the transfer market this winter and use funds raised by the sales of both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat last night at the hands of Serie A outfit Atalanta at Anfield in the Champions League, with our No.27 starting as the focal point of the attack.

After an hour had gone just one wayward attempt on goal by Mo Salah to speak of, Origi was taken off and replaced by Roberto Firmino for the remainder of the game.

Shaqiri was absent on Wednesday night as the Swiss international continues to battle apparent fitness issues.

According to the Express, Jurgen Klopp is set to cash in on the duo and invest the funds raised straight back into his squad in the January transfer market.

It’s not mentioned in the report who the Reds could have their eyes on, but we’d hazard a guess that a first-team quality centre-half will be on the shortlist.

It was expected that Shaqiri would depart Liverpool over the summer, as reported by GOAL’s Neil Jones, but a move failed to materialise and the Swiss star remained.

Talk of an exit for Origi is relatively unheard of, but with his decreased inclusion so far this season – it’s not really a surprise either.