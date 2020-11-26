Liverpool posted arguably their worst performance of the season last night, which is saying something, considering we lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in the Premier League a few months back!
But the 2-0 defeat to Atalanta lacked any energy, spirit, tactical nous or creativity.
Still, we adore Jurgen Klopp and fully believe the team he picks v Brighton on Saturday lunchtime will bounce back.
On Wednesday evening, Klopp picked three youngsters: Neco and Rhys Williams in defence – with Curtis Jones in midfield.
The boss showed them his full support post-match, claiming to have been especially impressed with their fitness levels, along with Curtis Jones’ maturity on the field.
“The kids did really well, all of them. Neco did well, first half he defended very often. Not on his own, but he was really aggressive in these situations and could sort the situations,” he told the official website. “It is a tough task for the kids; we ask them to show up in the Champions League and play their best football and people sit there, ‘Oh, he’s good… oh, he’s not that good…’ and stuff like this. They all did well: Rhys did well, Neco did well and Curtis played again like a 26/27-year-old midfielder. They didn’t get tired during the game, which is helpful. They did really well, the kids were really good.”
We think on Saturday, James Milner will be back in at right-back, where he excelled v Leicester and Fabinho will partner Joel Matip at the back.
Jones though is likely to keep his place – perhaps alongside Gini Wijnaldum and the hopefully returning captain – Jordan Henderson.
Klopp also might choose to field all four forwards, which will mean just two of Gini, Jones and Henderson in the lineup.