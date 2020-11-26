Liverpool posted arguably their worst performance of the season last night, which is saying something, considering we lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in the Premier League a few months back!

But the 2-0 defeat to Atalanta lacked any energy, spirit, tactical nous or creativity.

Still, we adore Jurgen Klopp and fully believe the team he picks v Brighton on Saturday lunchtime will bounce back.

On Wednesday evening, Klopp picked three youngsters: Neco and Rhys Williams in defence – with Curtis Jones in midfield.

The boss showed them his full support post-match, claiming to have been especially impressed with their fitness levels, along with Curtis Jones’ maturity on the field.