LFC’s xG v Atalanta was the worst of any performance at Anfield under Klopp, ever

Expected Goals, or xG, is a good way of seeing how well your side played – especially offensively.

It gives you a score depending on how many goals you should have netted based on the positions your players got themselves in.

But according to InfoGol, it would have taken Liverpool five matches performing in such a manner to score ONE goal – with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds posting an xG of 0.2 – the kind of score usually reserved for an Everton trip to Anfield.

In fact, it’s the worst home xG under the German in his five years in charge.

Liverpool created just 0.20 xG tonight, their lowest ever tally at Anfield since Infogol's records began in 2014/15. An unwanted record for Jürgen Klopp. #UCL #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gQ3w3ttzz1 — Infogol (@InfogolApp) November 25, 2020

It was so bad, we could barely watch the end of it! But these things happens, and although it’s annoying, it’s hardly catastrophic – as we can get either a result against Ajax or Midtjylland and qualify.

Klopp will also pick the strongest side available to him on Saturday – which will hopefully have skipper Jordan Henderson in as well as – possibly – Thiago – the lesser-seen Spaniard!