Liverpool in talks to sign 21-year-old defender for around £27m – report

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign young Ajax centre-half Perr Schuurs, with a fee of around £27million being the quoted offer from the Reds so far.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corrierre dello Sport, who claim the Netherlands international is ‘the new Matthijs de Ligt’ because of his reminiscent playing style.

Even before the long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, it was clear Liverpool were going to need to bring in a new fourth-choice central defender.

Dejan Lovren left for Russia over the summer and wasn’t replaced, with Joel Matip and a host of youth players expected to step in and do a job when required.

For at least the next couple of months, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to juggle his defensive options, hoping to avoid injuries where possible and keep everyone fresh.

Matip, Fabinho, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips seem to be the four most popular options as of right now, but Billy Koumetio proved his worth during pre-season.

The potential addition of Schuurs this winter would be a significant boost for the Liverpool squad, who are hoping to pick up more silverware home and abroad in 2021.