Liverpool offered Argentina international ahead of January transfer window – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool were reportedly offered the chance to sign Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay on a free transfer, given the former Valencia stalwart is now a free agent.

At the end of last season, Los Murciélagos chose to not renew the centre-half’s contract and he was released, leaving him to find a new club at the age of 34.

According to the uber-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool had recently been offered Garay ahead of the January transfer window to solve the Reds’ defensive injury crisis.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, the Italian journalist claims the reigning Premier League champions rejected advances from the former Benfica star.

Garay is a bit of a journeyman, with his longest stint at a club coming between 2016 and 2020 when he represented Valencia in La Liga, making 114 appearances in all competitions.

It’s no big surprise Liverpool rejected the chance to sign him, with such a high-profile player there would likely have been expensive fees to pay – even as a free agent.

At the age of 34, Garay isn’t the type of player Jurgen Klopp would be overly interested in, with the boss more likely to give either Rhys Williams or Billy Koumetio a chance.