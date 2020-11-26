Liverpool allowed fans inside Anfield after Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions confirmed

Liverpool FC will be allowed to let 2,000 fans inside Anfield as of December 2 after the UK Government confirmed the region is to be placed in Tier 2 of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The whole country has been under a full lockdown for the past few weeks, but Liverpool have been carrying out mass testing for the infectious virus to crack down on the numbers.

It’s seemingly had an impact as the Echo have now confirmed the city region will be placed in Tier 2, after being forced into Tier 3 before the full countrywide lockdown.

This news means Liverpool FC will be able to have 2,000 fans inside Anfield for the Reds’ Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 5 December.

As reported by the Standard, football clubs within the Tier 2 bracket will be allowed to invite up to 2,000 supporters to their stadium, with those in Tier 1 able to invite twice as many.

Providing everything is kept safe for supporters and staff, the return of fans to stadia offers a glimmer of hope to people who have somewhat fallen out of love with the game over the last 10-12 months.