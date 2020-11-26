One of Liverpool front three could be sold ‘for very big money’ in Summer

Ian Doyle’s latest Q&A with the Echo will have left fans squirming, after expressing a ‘hunch’ that one of our prized front three may part ways with Liverpool after the season ends.

Having been treated to a quality of front line that is arguably still unmatched elsewhere, no one at the club (let alone the fans) would want to imagine life without Mo Salah and co.

According to the journalist, however, it is an eventuality that we may wish to brace ourselves for, should one of the other big boys choose to act on their alleged interest – indeed, the Mirror have already reported a potential move for Bobby Firmino from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“I’ve for some time been of the opinion this would be the last season Salah, Firmino and Mane start regularly together, and that was before Jota was signed,” Doyle responded to a fan’s question. “Now it appears at the very least they’ll be rotated more often. My hunch – and that is all it is, a hunch – is one of the main three could leave in the summer for very big money.”

We don’t know about you, but here at the Empire of the Kop, though we can certainly understand the interest in our forwards, it’s difficult to imagine another club offering any one of them a better deal than what they currently get with Liverpool.

However, as prior departures have demonstrated – regardless of how fondly we thought of them – no one player is truly irreplaceable.

Should the worst come to pass, the recent spate of brilliant performances from new man Diego Jota suggests that the club would still be in good shape.

Still: this is our time. And we should not be in the business of dismantling the best attack in world football until our legacy and legend is fully established.