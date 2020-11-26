Outrageous stat sums up how poor Liverpool were v Atalanta as 16-year-record broken for the wrong reasons

If an alien came down to earth and you showed them last night’s football match, they’d struggle to understand what all the fuss is about!

It was absolutely dire and a real comedown after the excellence with which we approached Sunday night’s victory over Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp made changes – and although it looked like a side that could do a job on paper – it just didn’t work.

We were dreadful off the ball and even worse on it – with Opta stating that it’s the first time since they began recording stats that we’ve not had a shot on target at Anfield in the Champions League.

The lack of fans really affected us last night, too. No way in usual circumstances would Anfield have allowed the team to be that passive.

But we did have three teenagers on the field and players like Kostas Tsimikas and Divock Origi who were not at the races.

Let’s bounce back on Saturday and all will be forgotten!

