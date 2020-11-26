Rio Ferdinand makes bizarre transfer claim about Liverpool and Timo Werner

Rio Ferdinand has speculated that Liverpool were never interested in Chelsea striker, Timo Werner.

The unsubstantiated comments came before Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Atalanta, on BT Sport, with the former Man Utd defender wondering aloud whether the success of Diogo Jota indicated that the Portuguese was the club’s only genuine target in that department.

“I probably question whether they really were in for Werner,” Ferdinand said. “Because Jota came around quite quickly after that and they all seemed very happy with that.”

The pundit’s opinion on the matter is particularly strange given that Klopp had already confirmed the club’s interest in the forward, before he eventually joined Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, according to Football 365, our manager allegedly pleaded with the board to sign the Bundesliga star – a request that was denied due to the difficult circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, we at the Empire of the Kop understand.

We had long been considered favourites to capture the signature of the former RB Leipzig striker, with the ever-reliable James Pearce of the Athletic going as far as stating that the German was “absolutely desperate” to join the club.

Given the sheer scale of evidence behind Liverpool’s attempts to purchase the forward, it makes Ferdinand’s comments look poorly thought out, to say the least.

Nonetheless, the pundit is spot on to highlight how well the signing of Jota has gone for the club, and we look forward to seeing what the Portuguese will achieve in our famous red shirt.