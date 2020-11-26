Thiago and Gini chat on Twitter after Spaniard makes FIFA Best list, but Wijnaldum ignored

A plethora of Liverpool players were yesterday named in the shortlist for the FIFA Best award – given to the games’ most impressive performer in 2020.

Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk made the list, with Alisson in the goalkeepers list and Jurgen Klopp in the manager one!

There was no spot for Gini Wijnaldum though, despite his brilliance all season long and the manner in which he scores goals for his country, Netherlands, basically every time he steps onto the field.

Still, the exceptional midfielder showed class in abundance by congratulating his team-mates – which was especially appreciated by Thiago – who immediately thanked his new pal.

We cannot wait to see Thiago and Gini in the same midfield, in truth, and hopefully it’s not too far off. The Spaniard is yet to resume full training, but we hope to see him back at Kirkby in time for the trip to Brighton on Saturday afternoon.