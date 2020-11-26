Thiago hits Twitter with cool post after being shortlisted for FIFA Best Award alongside three other Reds

Posted by
Thiago hits Twitter with cool post after being shortlisted for FIFA Best Award alongside three other Reds

Thiago has reacted to the news that he’s been nominated for the FIFA Best award on Twitter.

It seems like forever that we’ve been without our injured midfield maestro, following a grisly challenge from Richarlison in last month’s rather controversial (to say the least) Merseyside derby…

While we at the Empire of the Kop have yet to determine an exact return date for the 29-year-old, we’re hopeful that the injury is not as serious as some reports are making it out to be. It’s now been six weeks since we last saw the mercurial midfielder.

Despite a dismal performance from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds last night against Atalanta, however, you can always count on a slice of positivity the following day.

This morning, it came from one of our favourite Spaniards, Thiago, who took a moment to thank everyone, from the fans to the club staff, for the nomination.

While it may be tempting to wallow in defeat, we could all do with taking a leaf out of the former Bayern man’s book, as he reminds us to ‘keep having fun’.

Injury-hit as Liverpool may be, we’re having a great season so far – and, indeed, have had a pretty remarkable year.

Hopefully we’ll see Thiago training at before Saturday, which would indicate he has a chance of making the XI for the trip to Brighton.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top