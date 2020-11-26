Thiago not close to Liverpool games; ‘never any chance of Leicester or Atalanta’ and ‘injury worse than initially thought’

Ian Doyle provided Liverpool fans with some unsavoury news regarding the fitness of Thiago today, but news that we had essentially already worked out ourselves!

The Spaniard hasn’t featured since Richarlison’s attempted butchery back in October – proving that Liverpool’s initial claim that he’d just suffered a knock was incorrect.

According to the journalist, Thiago will still need a week or so of training, which means he won’t feature v Brighton on Saturday lunchtime, considering we’ve yet to see him at Kirkby kicking a football.

In fact, we haven’t even seen him doing gym work, either.

“Thiago’s injury was worse than Liverpool had initially thought. There was never any chance of him appearing against Leicester or Atalanta. And when we see him back training, it’ll take a good week for him to get up to speed,” he told a Q&A with the Echo.

The Thiago situation is all the more frustrating because of how brilliant he was against Chelsea and Everton – and considering our injury crisis – his return would give everyone a real boost.

But Jurgen Klopp is simply listening to the club’s medical team and reacting accordingly. We’re sure he wants the world-class Spaniard in his midfield as much as we do.

With Naby Keita also crocked, the middle of the park might well miss a creative edge in the coming weeks. That was certainly the case last night, anyway. Let’s hope the onrushing fullbacks and sublime attackers can make up for a functional middle third.