(Video) Sadio Mane’s x-rated reaction to referee after foul was given against Liverpool

Liverpool had a night to forget in the Champions League as the Reds fell 2-0 to Atalanta at Anfield in what was an unexpected but ultimately fair result.

The lads were simply not at the races last night, whether it was our set-up or a lack of fight in the players doesn’t really matter, it’s a blip for the Reds and we’ll bounce back.

Frustrating as it was, forward Sadio Mane clearly wasn’t happy with a decision the referee made against him in the first-half.

The Senegal star was fighting for possession of the ball, but an Atalanta defender went for a tumble over the Liverpool man’s legs and a free-kick was given.

Sadio seemingly shouted out “f*ck you” to the match official, made a little more obvious by the opposition players then hounding the referee in reaction.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):