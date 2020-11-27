Jordan Henderson will return v Brighton: Bullish LFC skipper takes to Twitter after training

Jordan Henderson was back in proper training for Liverpool yesterday, indicating he should be totally fine for the Saturday lunchtime trip to Brighton.

We missed his captaincy badly against Atalanta midweek and with out current lack of midfield options, it’s imperative he returns to the base of our midfield.

The skipper posted ‘back to business,’ on Twitter, which cheered up fans still reeling after the Champions League tie.

We reckon Jurgen Klopp will go with Hendo, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones in a front-three, with Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota in the frontline, which will enable Sadio Mane a well-earned rest.