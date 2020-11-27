Journalist tries to explain why Thiago has ‘disappeared completely’

Thiago has so far played 135 minutes of football for Liverpool – and as individual performances go – they were some of our best 135 minutes of the season.

The Spaniard dominated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and then Everton at Goodison Park. He still hasn’t played at Anfield yet!

For Liverpool fans who saw him at Melwood outside a month ago, it’s a very confusing and frustrating situation.

Ian Doyle has suggested that the injury was a much bigger one than we initially realised, which is obvious considering the length of his absence.

“Klopp has already said a few times that Thiago’s injury was worse than Liverpool had initially thought. Don’t forget, he was back doing individual training not long afterwards, but then disappeared completely,” he told the Echo.

‘Has there been any word on the extent of the damage Thiago suffered from the challenge?’ he was then asked…

“Not specifically other than, as I said earlier, Klopp has hinted that it was worse than they thought after the first few days,” came the reply.

Thiago won’t feature v Brighton, and we suggest the midweek hosting of Ajax will come too soon as well – given the fact he’ll need a week of proper training to get his fitness back.

So, at the best estimate, maybe he’ll be an option fo the trip to Wolves on December 6, but again, we reckon this is optimistic given the fact he isn’t even in the gym yet.