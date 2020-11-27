Klopp doesn’t answer Thiago question in presser, but offers alternative good news

Jordan Henderson is back in training and Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled him out of starting tomorrow’s clash with Brighton.

The boss was speaking ahead of the game in this morning’s press-conference, but frustratingly, didn’t discuss Thiago despite the interviewer mentioning the Spaniard by name.

“Hendo trained yesterday and part of an individual session. All the other players they are still in recovery. Only a few days in between so we make late decisions. If you asked me my lineup, I couldn’t tell you. I have to wait for medical dept to tell me,” he said.

Klopp specifically asked about Henderson and Thiago. Says we have to see on Henderson and then completely ignores the Thiago side of the question. Frustrating to not know what’s going on haha — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 27, 2020

Obviously, the 29-year-old summer signing won’t feature on the south coast, and given he’s still not in the gym yet – we reckon it’ll be weeks before he’s back in a potential starting XI.

Richarlison though, who committed the atrocious foul, is back playing for Everton. We will always struggle to deal with the fairness in that a three-game ban for a horror-tackle which results in an injury essentially just elongates the punishment for the victim.