Klopp slams selfie culture and says with more ‘respect’ the world could’ve helped Maradona

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Diego Maradona today in his press-conference ahead of the game with Brighton.

The boss was asked about the Argentina legend, who sadly passed away this week aged 60.

Maradona battled various addictions throughout his life and Klopp suggested if the world didn’t constantly want a piece of him – taking, judging and using him – perhaps he may have been able to fight them off a little better.

“I met him once which for a player of my level was like meeting the pope! You can see reactions all over the world. If we showed him the respect he deserves while he was alive instead of selfies, we could have helped him,” Klopp said.

It’s a rather poignant comment, actually. We know for a fact that Klopp hates how famous he is and the culture of celebrity in which he lives.

Klopp is a man who loves football and loves what he does more than anything – but hates the baggage that comes with it and the manner in which he now cannot live anything close to something that could be considered a normal life.

Maradona often indulged his celebrity and fame, but he was, in essence, a more vulnerable character and someone who the world squeezed as he metaphorically drank.