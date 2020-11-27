Ludicrous Wijnaldum injury stat proves availability is the best ability

Gini Wijnaldum hasn’t missed a game because of a significant injury since 2014.

Considering he moved to the Premier League in 2005, that is an insane statistic and one that we cannot even believe to be true.

But according to the very reliable Transfermarkt, this is the case, which includes one year at Newcastle and nearly four and a half with us.

Wijnaldum hasn't missed a game through notable injury since 2014 according to transfermarkt. pic.twitter.com/ukul7Ws0q9 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) November 27, 2020

We don’t want to use this information as a stick to beat Thiago and Naby Keita, but it’s no surprise the Dutchman has become Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted midfield lieutenant, perhaps behind Jordan Henderson, when he can always, always pick him.

Thiago’s situation is difficult, of course, as he got coronavirus and was then assaulted by Richarlison. It’s just pure, bad luck – but his failure to return is reminiscent of his time at Bayern Munich which was characterised by incredible performances and frustrating periods out. Keita is a very good player, too, but picks up a muscle injury every five games.

It really would be a fantastic situation if Wijnaldum extended his Liverpool deal.