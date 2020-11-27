‘The Next Vincent Kompany’ wants Anfield move: ‘I prefer Liverpool – they dominate everything’

Southampton have long been linked to Anderlecht prodigy Marco Kana – the 18-year-old who is rated in Belgium as the next Vincent Kompany.
The central defender is a starter already in central defence at club level, but has stated he wishes to make a transfer to a big side – notably Liverpool – if possible.
“Later, I would first like to play abroad in a top or sub-top club. And then in the best English teams, preferably in the English top five,” the defender told Walfoot.
“Currently, I prefer Liverpool. They really dominate everything.”
Kana turns into the best defender on the game in Football Manager 2020, but they have, in fairness, got it wrong before!
The teenager is not the tallest, but is fast and quick – and loves surging out of defence with the ball at his feet. And he’s probably got a few more inches left to grow, anyway.
Interestingly, the fact Southampton want him so badly excites us. Their transfer record is outstanding – especially when acquiring talents from abroad.
See Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, for example.
Liverpool obviously need central defensive reinforcements, but we reckon if we’re to bring someone in January, it’ll be a readymade starter and not a prospect.