‘The Next Vincent Kompany’ wants Anfield move: ‘I prefer Liverpool – they dominate everything’

Southampton have long been linked to Anderlecht prodigy Marco Kana – the 18-year-old who is rated in Belgium as the next Vincent Kompany.

The central defender is a starter already in central defence at club level, but has stated he wishes to make a transfer to a big side – notably Liverpool – if possible.

“Later, I would first like to play abroad in a top or sub-top club. And then in the best English teams, preferably in the English top five,” the defender told Walfoot.