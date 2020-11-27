(Video) Hendo sharp as hell in LFC Rondo with no look passes as skipper gets ready for Saturday

Jordan Henderson will surely return to Liverpool’s starting XI against Brighton on Saturday, following the groin injury he picked up on international duty which has kept him out of the past two games – one win and one defeat.

The skipper was at Kirkby yesterday, as you can see in the Inside Training video below, courtesy of LFCTVGO, who you should sign up to pronto.

Around 2:30, you can see him taking part in a rondo, and right at the end, he spends a bit of time working on his finishing – not that we see him in those areas very much during matches!

With Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still out – with James Milner and Fabinho needed in defence – it’s crucial Hendo is back – so this is great news.