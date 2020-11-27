(Video) Minamino fires in banger as LFC coaches rave about Taki’s Kirkby performance

Taki Minamino has barely had a sniff recently, which in many ways, is no surprise, considering the manner in which Diogo Jota has made himself essentially an undroppable part of our best starting XI.

We feel sorry for the Japanese. He arrived in January, but his opportunities to play alongside what could be considered a first-XI in the Premier League have been basically zero.

On Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp selected Divock Origi over him in the Champions League, which shows how far down the pecking order he is at the moment.

He won’t start on Saturday, either, but it’s nice to see the former Rb Salzburg star is doing everything he can in training.

In the latest LFCTVGO clip, which you can watch properly by signing up here, Minamino shines.

You can constantly hear Pep Lijnders offering him encouragement. ‘Good Taki!’ Yes Taki!’ He’s so clearly a confidence player, and the wonderful shot just after the three minute mark shows his might be increasing…