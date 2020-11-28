Angry Andy Robertson hits Twitter & slams refs after weird VAR decision that costs Liverpool 3 points

Andy Robertson thinks football would benefit from people who played the game making decisions – rather than referees who haven’t.

In fairness, having seen multiple footballers work as pundits, we don’t think this is automatically the answer – but can understand his anger.

Late on, he gave a way a penalty for basically nothing – kicking Danny Welbeck’s foot – but the striker didn’t have the ball and it wouldn’t have been a spot-kick anywhere else on the field.

Below, you’ll see his tweet. We think he’s entitled to be angry, but don’t think his answer is the solution.

But what is?