Angry Andy Robertson hits Twitter & slams refs after weird VAR decision that costs Liverpool 3 points

Andy Robertson thinks football would benefit from people who played the game making decisions – rather than referees who haven’t.
In fairness, having seen multiple footballers work as pundits, we don’t think this is automatically the answer – but can understand his anger.
Late on, he gave a way a penalty for basically nothing – kicking Danny Welbeck’s foot – but the striker didn’t have the ball and it wouldn’t have been a spot-kick anywhere else on the field.
Below, you’ll see his tweet. We think he’s entitled to be angry, but don’t think his answer is the solution.
But what is?
Wonder when the people playing the game will have a say! Very frustrating day but credit to Brighton, really tough opponent! pic.twitter.com/FxluTuThyC
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 28, 2020