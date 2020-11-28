Joel Matip situation cleared up as Jurgen Klopp names surprise starting XI

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool XI will have their work cut out today to get the three points at Brighton, but we’re backing them to do it.

The boss has named Nat Phillips alongside Fabinho in central defence, and chosen to give Joel Matip a rest, considering our only recognised senior centre-back is prone to injury and already played last Sunday and Wednesday…

According to James Pearce of the Echo, Matip’s absence is precautionary and he should be back in the side next time – possibly v Ajax in the Champions League in a few days’ time.

Phillips was Man of the Match on his other Premier League start this term, and we’re hoping he manages to put in a similar performance!

Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner will hopefully provide some protection for the defenders in our midfield pivot, which will see Taki Minamino in his best position as a roving no.8.

