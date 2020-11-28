Klopp drops more bad Thiago news after Brighton game as Weekend goes from weird to worse

James Milner has a hamstring injury, which means Neco Williams is our only right-back option for the foreseeable.

The Welshman was hauled at half-time today but it’s important we get behind him as with Trent Alexander-Arnold out, he’s our only option, given James Milner did his hamstring today.

The fact is that Liverpool are losing a player with a muscle injury every single game – and you can guarantee the early kick-off today partly caused it.

Post-match, Klopp rubbed salt in the wounds by explaining how Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be back for next weekend either.

That’ll be approaching seven weeks for Thiago, who apparently just had a slight knock.

Klopp confirms that Milner has a hamstring problem and says neither Thiago nor Oxlade will be back for the games against either Ajax or Wolves. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 28, 2020

We have no idea what kind of team Klopp will put out midweek and v Wolves next weekend. His job is getting harder by the minute.

Let’s just hope a few of the currently crocked XI return in time so we can put an at least recognisable side out in a week.