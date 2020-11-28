Klopp drops more bad Thiago news after Brighton game as Weekend goes from weird to worse

Klopp drops more bad Thiago news after Brighton game as Weekend goes from weird to worse

James Milner has a hamstring injury, which means Neco Williams is our only right-back option for the foreseeable.

The Welshman was hauled at half-time today but it’s important we get behind him as with Trent Alexander-Arnold out, he’s our only option, given James Milner did his hamstring today.

The fact is that Liverpool are losing a player with a muscle injury every single game – and you can guarantee the early kick-off today partly caused it.

Post-match, Klopp rubbed salt in the wounds by explaining how Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be back for next weekend either.

That’ll be approaching seven weeks for Thiago, who apparently just had a slight knock.

We have no idea what kind of team Klopp will put out midweek and v Wolves next weekend. His job is getting harder by the minute.

Let’s just hope a few of the currently crocked XI return in time so we can put an at least recognisable side out in a week.

