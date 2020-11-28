(Video) Beautiful: Sadio Mane makes brilliant Liverpool fan Lee’s day – and it’s a must watch for everyone

We absolutely love it when the club do stuff like this.

Timo and Lee are two huge Liverpool fans who do brilliant community work at The Florrie, and Sadio Mane helped give them a brilliant reward for all they’ve done.

First, he chats to them on video, with Lee heading to Anfield to score in front of the Kop!

Mane comments that Lee’s shooting is actually better than Robbo’s, which made us smile after having a lump in the throat for the five minutes previous!

What a watch – incredible stuff.

