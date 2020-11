Brighton earned a penalty in the 20th minute today, after Neco Williams scythed down Connolly in the box.

It was a stonewall penalty – but thankfully for us – Neal Maupay missed the target…

Kevin de Bruyne did the same for Manchester City before the international break, and we can’t remember if that’s ever happened before to us. We’d imagine not!

Let’s hope the rest of the team build on the good fortune and get the three points – as the performance so far has been dire.