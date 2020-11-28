(Video) Diogo Jota is incredible: No.20 bags v Brighton after beating multiple defenders

Diogo Jota – what a signing.

Liverpool struggled for an hour this afternoon, before Diogo Jota scored the game’s first goal v Brighton on the south coast.

Andy Robertson won the ball back on the left wing, working it into Mo Salah, who played a first-time pass to Jota.

The Portuguese cut into the box, faked a shot, then did it again, before finding the corner of the net in between the keeper and Ben White.

It was wonderful play from the undeniable signing of the summer.