(Video) Diogo Jota is incredible: No.20 bags v Brighton after beating multiple defenders

Diogo Jota – what a signing.
Liverpool struggled for an hour this afternoon, before Diogo Jota scored the game’s first goal v Brighton on the south coast.
Andy Robertson won the ball back on the left wing, working it into Mo Salah, who played a first-time pass to Jota.
The Portuguese cut into the box, faked a shot, then did it again, before finding the corner of the net in between the keeper and Ben White.
It was wonderful play from the undeniable signing of the summer.
Diogo Jota is so good. pic.twitter.com/cB1atj6e0v
— – (@EnRouteAnfield) November 28, 2020