(Video) Furious Klopp has big fight with Des Kelly post-match in stunning interview

Jurgen Klopp and Des Kelly’s post-match interview today was worth the Pay Per View that the Premier League has just scrapped all on its own.
Today, Liverpool drew 1-1 with Brighton – with two goals disallowed by VAR, a dodgy penalty given by VAR and James Milner injured with a muscle problem.
Klopp entered the interview seething, and in fairness to Kelly, he got the anger out of him.
Have a listen for yourselves. Klopp’s personal attacks on Kelly are unfair, but the premise of what he’s saying is absolutely spot on.
Full blown argument in the post match interview between Jurgen Klopp and Des Kelly. Never seen anything like it. Class content! pic.twitter.com/kdpEa8Jb17
— FMThisCountry (@FMThisCountry) November 28, 2020