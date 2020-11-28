(Video) Furious Klopp has big fight with Des Kelly post-match in stunning interview

Jurgen Klopp and Des Kelly’s post-match interview today was worth the Pay Per View that the Premier League has just scrapped all on its own.

Today, Liverpool drew 1-1 with Brighton – with two goals disallowed by VAR, a dodgy penalty given by VAR and James Milner injured with a muscle problem.

Klopp entered the interview seething, and in fairness to Kelly, he got the anger out of him.

Have a listen for yourselves. Klopp’s personal attacks on Kelly are unfair, but the premise of what he’s saying is absolutely spot on.