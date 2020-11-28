(Video) Klopp finishes ‘selfish’ Chris Wilder: ‘They have three subs and one point…’

Jurgen Klopp was incredibly animated in his post-match interview with Des Kelly.

He tried to hold his tongue, but Kelly baited him and full of emotion after we got stitched up by VAR, Klopp went for it.

We imagine he’ll probably regret it, but it didn’t half make for great television.

Klopp had a go at Chris Wilder, after Sheffield United’s manager called him a ‘great politician’ – stating that Wilder’s decision to have three subs is hardly benefitting his team considering they have just one point.

“Chris Wilder says I am selfish. I think all the things he says shows he is selfish. They have three subs and one point if I am right,” he said.

Brutal.