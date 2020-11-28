(Video) Liverpool done by VAR yet again as goal ruled out for millimetres on a blurry image

When VAR came in, fans who were sceptical about it said, ‘well, at least it sorts out offside’.

But in reality, its management of offside is VAR’s worst trait.

When the offside rule was invented, it was to stop attackers goal hanging and gaining an unfair advantage.

Mo Salah’s toe being ahead of a defender’s, in the opinion of a hand-drawn line on a blurry image, where you can’t see Roberto Firmino making the pass anyway, is not what offside is for.

But that’s what ruled out Liverpool’s first goal today. LiVARpool?! Do me a favour. No team in the land gets as many rubbishy decisions.

Have a look at this. It’s a complete joke how it keeps on happening.