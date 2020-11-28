(Video) Mo Salah raging at being subbed off: Ignores Klopp and Hendo after his no.11 comes up on board

Mo Salah has had a difficult few weeks. The Egyptian King picked up COVID-19 on international duty and missed a fortnight, and had a stinker v Atalanta midweek…

Today he had a goal ruled out for being an inch offside, which can’t have improved his mood.

But when he got subbed off in the 65th minute, he was fuming. The no.11 muttered lots of profanity under his breath, ignored captain Jordan Henderson and then his manager Jurgen Klopp before having a tantrum in the stands!

To be fair – we want our best players angry at being hauled off. We want them full of fire. Let’s hope this helps him going forward.