(Video) Welbeck admits it’s a soft penalty, but says with VAR you have to ask…

Danny Welbeck gave an honest post-match interview in which he admitted the penalty Brighton got today was soft.

In injury time, with Liverpool cruising to a 1-0 win, a random spot-kick was awarded to Brighton – after VAR decided Andy Robertson kicked Welbeck’s foot.

Can you imagine if this penalty was given to Mo Salah? He would be ostracised from English football.

It’s nothing. Nobody appealed. The ref didn’t even consider it. Nobody thought it was apart from Welbeck who asked the question because he knows VAR is there waiting.

It’s utterly ridiculous.